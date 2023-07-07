Urgent warning as police release dramatic images of Cannock Chase fire caused by disposable BBQ

Dramatic images of the fire caused by an unnattended barbecue. Credit: Cannock Police

Police have released dramatic images following the blaze.

Cannock Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service worked together to douse the fire on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services attended the scene to find an unattended disposable barbecue which had spread to nearby branches, twigs and dirt.

On Twitter, Cannock Police announced the incident, they wrote: "Our colleagues at Staffs Fire service spent a considerable amount of time on Cannock Chase yesterday fighting a fire that was caused by a disposable barbecue.

"We want to remind the public that bbq's and open flames are NOT permitted anywhere on Cannock Chase."

