Cycleway improvements completed in Cannock

Councillors David Williams and Pippa Haden

The Staffordshire County Council scheme included major cycling improvements to the A5190 Lichfield Road and A4601 Hednesford Road.

The new cycleway now runs two-way from the Old Hednesford Road junction, along Hednesford Road and onto Lichfield Road, ending near to the Asda supermarket.

It gives people a safer, easy to navigate cycleway and has separation for pedestrians, cyclists and traffic.

David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said: “It’s great news that the scheme is completed and is now helping to make it easier and safer for people walking and cycling in and around Cannock.

“It’s all part of our local cycling and walking infrastructure plan for the town and follows public consultation last year.

"We’re keen to have more people using more active travel which is better for people’s health, takes traffic off the roads and helps reduce air pollution.”

Staffordshire County Councillor for Chadsmoor, Philippa Haden added: “We’re all delighted that the work is finished and very happy with the end result.

“The scheme has delivered a vital missing link towards the town centre and Cannock Train Station.

"It’s giving people a more direct and safer route to walk and cycle, which we hope will encourage more people to choose more active and greener modes of travel.”