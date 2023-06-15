Butterfly group on hunt for rare species in Cannock

The West Midlands Butterfly Conservation are hoping to spot a rare species at Cannock Chase

The West Midlands Butterfly Conservation will embark on the walk on Saturday in the hopes of spotting the Small Pearl-bordered Fritillary butterfly and the Welsh Clearwing moth.

The species are both considered rare nationally, with Cannock Chase being the only place in the county where they can be found.

Also on the day, a new information board highlighting the importance of the area for butterflies and moths will be unveiled following a donation by Kevin Russell from the Druids Heath Golf Club in Aldridge.

Dave Jackson who is organising the walk, said: "The Small Pearl-bordered Fritillary is the jewel in the crown as far as Cannock Chase is concerned.

"It's habitats within the Sherbrook Valley are being carefully managed by the Staffordshire County Council and the National Trust.

"The caterpillar feeds on marsh violet which thrives in wetter and more open areas near the stream. It is important to ensure that encroaching scrub and bracken are kept under control.

"In the same area, some of the Birch trees support populations of the Welsh Clearwing which is only known from two sites in all of England – we are hoping to obtain good views of both species.

"Cannock Chase is very important for several other species of butterflies and moths and the new information board explains what other species can be found and how they are being conserved. We are extremely grateful to Druids Heath Golf Club for providing the funding."