Dogs rescued by council had been locked in small 'filthy' crates and had no access to food or water

The dogs were found in appalling conditions and had been locked in small crates or pens. Photo: Cannock Chase Council.

Cannock Chase Council’s Environmental Health Team executed a warrant at the address on Tuesday, June 6, following concerns raised over illegal dog breeding and animal welfare.

A number of officers from Environmental Health, two Staffordshire Police dog handlers, constables from Staffordshire Police, a vet, an RSPCA officer, a locksmith, and dog warden attended.

On entry officers discovered several dogs being kept in appalling conditions, with all but one dog having been locked in very small crates or pens with woefully inadequate space, limiting their activity.

None of the dogs had access to food or water at the time the warrant was executed and the crates and pens had old blankets as bedding which were filthy, covered in urine and faeces.

One of the dogs couldn’t even turn or stand up freely in the very small crate provided causing physical discomfort.

Five French Bulldog puppies were also found at the address without their mother, and with no access to food or water.

Five French Bulldog puppies were found at the address without their mother and with no access to food or water. Photo: Cannock Chase Council.

For puppies, access to food is even more crucial as their energy requirements are significantly higher during growth.

A total of twelve dogs were removed from the address, including seven adults dogs and five puppies all from the same litter.

A spokesperson for Cannock Chase Council said: "Officers had been due to attend court this morning (Wednesday, June 14) to apply for an Order under the Animal Welfare Act forcing the owner to legally hand over possession of the dogs to the council.

"However at around 10.30pm last night the dogs were voluntarily surrendered to us by the owners, which means we can now immediately start to rehome the dogs.

"Had the matter gone to court, we would have had to wait until the expiry of an appeal period before rehoming, which would not be in the animals’ best interests.

"Cannock Chase Council takes animal welfare in the district very seriously and will take all steps necessary to ensure pet animals are free from pain and suffering.

"The council would like to remind everyone when purchasing dogs to ensure they use reputable breeders who are licensed by their local authority as this ensures animal welfare standards are being met.