Firefighters investigating cause of Cannock fire

Fire engines at the scene of a fire at Walthamstow Mall on Selbourne Road, Walthamstow, east London. London Fire Brigade (LFB) have declared a major incident as more than 100 firefighters tackle a blaze at the east London shopping centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday July 22, 2019. See PA story FIRE Walthamstow. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire, at the premises in Leacroft Lane was launched this morning.

Six crews attended the blaze, which started before 2pm yesterday and residents were advised to close their windows and doors

The crews, from Cannock, Rugeley, Stafford, Lichfield and Penkridge were on site until 6.15pm when damping down began.

Cannock station manager Russ Brown, who was the incident commander at the scene, said : “I would like to thank centre staff for their assistance in helping us to tackle the fire and establish some successful tactics to extinguish the blaze.

“Without their swift actions, we could have seen the incident escalate.

He said he would like to remind residents and businesses to ensure that they are disposing of their waste safely, particularly any lithium ion batteries which are often used in electronic devices. They should ensure they are stored in cool areas, making sure nothing is covering them or blocking their extractors from working.

Electronic devices should never be stored in hot vehicles or areas prone to high temperatures he said.