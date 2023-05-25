Jack Wolfskin store to open at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet in Cannock

It is located next to Wagamama and directly follows on from the recent openings of HUGO, Jack & Jones and Carvela at the shopping centre in Eastern Way, off Lichfield Road.
Jack Wolfskin, founded in 1981, is known primarily for its weatherproof products.
It offers functional outdoor apparel, footwear and equipment.
To celebrate the opening Jack Wolfskin is offering shoppers 20 per cent off everything in store. Customers also have the opportunity to ‘Spin to Win’ with prizes to be won with every purchase during opening celebrations.
Dave Jackson, centre manager, aid: “We are expanding our outdoor offer even further this week by welcoming premium German outer-wear and equipment brand Jack Wolfskin to the centre. As a go-to for outdoor activities, adventure seekers in our community can look forward to even more choice in our centre when planning their next escape to the country."