Jack Wolfskin store to open at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet in Cannock

Jack Wolfskin specialises in outdoor wear

It is located next to Wagamama and directly follows on from the recent openings of HUGO, Jack & Jones and Carvela at the shopping centre in Eastern Way, off Lichfield Road.

Jack Wolfskin, founded in 1981, is known primarily for its weatherproof products.

It offers functional outdoor apparel, footwear and equipment.

To celebrate the opening Jack Wolfskin is offering shoppers 20 per cent off everything in store. Customers also have the opportunity to ‘Spin to Win’ with prizes to be won with every purchase during opening celebrations.