PureGym to open a new Cannock gym bringing nine jobs

The UK's largest gym operator PurGym is opening at Orbital Retail Park in Cannock on June 16 creating nine new jobs.

It follows high demand for PureGym’s flexible, low cost fitness offering at PureGym Hednesford at Victoria Shopping Park.

The new 14,000 sq ft gym at the retail park, just off Voyager Drive, will be accessible to members 24 hours a day, seven days a week from 12 noon on the opening day.

It will have more than 220 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment, a free weights area and a fitness studio.

A wide range of classes will be included within the membership price.

A spokesperson for PureGym, said: “PureGym’s affordable, flexible fitness offering has proved incredibly popular in Cannock so we are delighted to be opening a second gym in the area! PureGym Cannock Orbital Retail Park will complement the existing PureGym Hednesford Cannock and ensure that as many people as possible have access to high-quality, low-cost gyms 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We look forward to welcoming new members to PureGym Cannock Orbital Retail Park."

