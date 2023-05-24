PureGym to open a new Cannock gym bringing nine jobs

PureGym is opening at Cannock

It follows high demand for PureGym’s flexible, low cost fitness offering at PureGym Hednesford at Victoria Shopping Park.

The new 14,000 sq ft gym at the retail park, just off Voyager Drive, will be accessible to members 24 hours a day, seven days a week from 12 noon on the opening day.

It will have more than 220 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment, a free weights area and a fitness studio.

A wide range of classes will be included within the membership price.