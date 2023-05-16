Appeal for help finding youths who stolen mountain bike

The bike was taken by four youths outside a leisure centre on Cannock Road. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Staffordshire Police have launched the appeal after being called to the leisure centre on Stafford Road in Cannock on April 25 following reports of four youths leaving the building with the bike in the direction of Cannock Park.

One of the youths was seen wearing a light grey North Face jacket and grey jogging bottoms, while other three were seen wearing dark-coloured tracksuits, and the bike was a Cannondale mountain bike and dark metallic blue in colour.

Staffordshire Police have asked for anyone with any information to get in touch either through Live Chat on the Staffordshire Police website or by calling 101.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We are appealing for information after a mountain bike was stolen in Cannock.

"We were called to a leisure centre on Stafford Road at 4.50pm on 25 April after four youths were seen leaving the building with the bike.

"They headed in the direction of Cannock Park.

"One of them was seen wearing a light grey North Face jacket and grey jogging bottoms.

"The other three were seen wearing dark-coloured tracksuits.

"The bike is described as a Cannondale mountain bike and dark metallic blue in colour.

"If you have any information or dashcam footage that could help us with our inquiries, contact us through Live Chat on our website, or call 101, quoting incident number 574 of 25 April.