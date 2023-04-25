Rottweiler 'tied up in awful condition' is seized after concerns over illegal dog breeding

One dog, who was tied up outside in an "awful condition", has been removed from the premises. Photo: Cannock Chase Council.

A team from Cannock Chase Council's Environmental Health and Public Protection had previously attended the Cannock address accompanied by officers from Staffordshire Police, but were denied access and informed by the owner that no dog breeding was taking place.

Officers were not satisfied with this response so applied for a warrant to enter the premises, which was granted by a district judge at Cannock Magistrates Court and subsequently executed on Friday.

Two Officers from Environmental Health, a Staffordshire Police dog handler, two constables from Staffordshire Police, a vet, a locksmith, and the council’s dog warden attended the address in Cannock at approximately 10.00am.

On entry to the premises, two Rottweilers were found. The female was in the process of having puppies.

The owner did not have a licence for breeding.

The male dog which had been "tied up outside in awful condition" was removed under animal welfare legislation.

A number of follow up welfare visits for the female and puppies will now take place.

A spokesperson for the council said: "Cannock Chase Council takes concerns over animal welfare in our district seriously and we will take all steps in our power to ensure animals are free from suffering.

"We remind people when purchasing dogs or puppies to ensure they are dealing with reputable breeders, licensed with the local authority, as this ensures animal welfare standards are being met.

"Buying dogs from people who do not have a licence only adds to animals’ suffering and allows people to breed dogs in what may be wholly unacceptable conditions.