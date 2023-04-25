Charity ready to welcome public for helping out event

Marlene Painter will be one of many volunteers helping out during the event

Newlife the Charity for Disabled Children will be opening its doors at the superstore in Cannock to show members of the public how they can help disabled and terminally children by pledging volunteer hours in a variety of ways.

Newlife’s open day on Monday, May 8 between 10am and 4pm, is part of The Big Help Out to mark His Majesty The King’s Coronation as organisations across the country give people the chance to help out in their own communities.

The charity will also be unveiling its new volunteer pledge document, which gives people the chance to pledge their time, however small or great that may be, to volunteer and help change lives.

Newlife is the largest charity provider of specialist disability equipment in the UK providing equipment such as beds, seating, buggies, wheelchairs and standing frames to improve quality of life, as well as emergency equipment loans when a child’s needs mean they don’t have time to wait.

As well as traditional fundraising, the charity is supported by its ten shops across the UK which sell brand new donated stock from around 300 High Street retailers.

Sue Blick, Volunteer Recruitment and Support Officer for Newlife said: “Volunteers at Newlife have been helping to transform the lives of disabled children for the last 15 years.

"We are keen to find volunteers who can pledge their time to us, so anyone interested in helping us can tell us how they would like to volunteer.

“This could open up new possibilities, as any interested individual or group could offer to do a supermarket bucket collection.

"That can be as a Volunteer Ambassador to help raise awareness and give support to children and families in their area, do a fundraising activity such as a parachute jump, run a marathon or any other sponsored event, such as a walk.

"They can also hold a tea party, run a networking group in their local area or, pledge to volunteer in any of our stores or in a variety of administration roles.

“We are open to learning what the community can offer, how they can support us.

"Sometimes it is the more specific volunteer role we offer through role descriptions that meets what people want, but if we can attract more volunteers in different ways, such as an individual family or group of families who have been supported by us to do something, that would be fantastic.”

As well as talking to Newlife’s volunteer team about the different ways you can volunteer the open day will also include the opportunity to see demonstrations of how stock from the warehouse can be processed by volunteers to make them ready to be sold in stores.