Plans progress for wheeled sports plaza and cycle arena at upgraded stadium

Cannock Chase Council agreed to go ahead with creating a wheeled sports plaza and cycle arena at the Pye Green site at its full meeting on Wednesday.

The first phase of development, which was completed in early 2022, included play areas, community allotments, a BMX track, “green gym” equipment and almost 2,000 metres of Tarmac footpaths for walking, cycling and running.

The second phase of work on the community sports and recreation hub began last year but was put on hold in the summer for a council review.

Now £264,100 Community Infrastructure Levy funding and a £10,900 grant from the Forest of Mercia are being allocated towards a revised plan for the second phase, which will include the development of a floated concrete wheeled sports plaza and a learn to ride cycle arena. The aim is to complete this phase of work by 2024.

Councillor Adrienne Fitzgerald, portfolio leader for housing, heritage and leisure, said: “I’m seeking permission for the continued development, following on from the hugely successful delivery of the Commonwealth Games. The council is looking to build on those events by delivering cycling and wheeled sports across the district.

“I am delighted that the development of Cannock Stadium is able to progress by using alternative funding available. We wanted to link the next stage of the works to the 2022 Commonwealth Games mountain biking legacy and the development of these amazing tracks will certainly do this.”

Fellow councillors welcomed the move and voted unanimously to support it. Councillor Philippa Haden said: “I’m so pleased to see this coming back – coming off the back of the Commonwealth Games we certainly need this facility.

But concerns were raised about toilet provision for visitors. Councillor Sue Thornley said: “It all sounds really wonderful and I can’t wait for it to be completed.

“However are there any plans to build toilets? It’s OK for schools to go there but there isn’t anywhere for them to go to the toilet.”

Councillor John Preece said: “It’s good to see we are investing in wheeled sports – more and more people are getting into them and skateboarding is an Olympic sport. But consideration of toilets is needed if we want people to stay there all day.”

Councillor Andrea Muckley said: “It’s a shame money was taken away from this and given to other projects at the time – had we not done that perhaps we could have had toilets at Cannock Stadium. We are where we are and I’m glad money is being invested into Cannock Stadium.”

Councillor Fitzgerald responded that measures were being taken to open up toilet facilities at the allotment site to visitors. A pathway and gate were set to be installed.