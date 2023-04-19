Multi-vehicle crash closes busy A5 heading into Cannock

The crash happened at the Four Crosses junction on the A5 and involved two cars and a HGV. Photo: Google Street Map

The A5 in Staffordshire heading into Cannock was closed off after a collision on the Four Crosses junction, located near the pub of the same name and between Junction 12 of the M6 and the A4601 Longford Island near Cannock.

The collision involved a Honda Jazz, a Toyota Civic and a heavy goods vehicle and saw Staffordshire Police close off the road to help begin the clear up of the scene.

Motorists looking to use the A5 have been diverted along the A4601 southbound towards Wolverhampton, onto the M6 at Junction 11 and off the M6 at Junction 12 and vice versa if heading into Cannock.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "The A5 northbound/westbound in Staffordshire is closed between the A4601 Longford Island near Cannock and the M6 J12 due to a collision at the Four Crosses junction.

"The collision involved 2 cars and a heavy goods vehicle.

"Staffordshire Police are in attendance.

"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."