Council left with spare cash after investing £100,000 in Commonwealth Games events

The Cannock Chase Can App on a phone

The international sporting competition was staged in Birmingham last year – and its mountain bike event took place in Cannock Chase Forest with thousands of spectators watching the action.

The Queen’s Baton Relay passed through the district before the start of the Games and baton bearers included one of the authority’s councillors, Lisa Wilson. Cannock Chase Council was involved in event organisation in the district as a host local authority.

The council contributed £50,000 towards the development of the Perry Trail (Blue Trail) for the event. A further £50,000 was earmarked for other schemes connected with the Games.

Chase Heritage Trail improvements are planned for this year, with £40,000 allocated towards the project as part of the Commonwealth Games’ legacy in the area. And cabinet members have agreed to invest an unspent £5,630 on an app developed to help boost residents’ health and wellbeing.

Council leader Olivia Lyons paid tribute to the work of community volunteers, councillors and staff in making the event such a success. She said: “It was a beautiful day and very well-attended.

“It really was great to see Cannock Chase showcased around the world. We need to make sure the benefits are felt in the district for a number of years to come.”

Fellow cabinet member Councillor Mike Sutherland said: “For me what has really come out is the ability of this community, through voluntary groups to make it happen. I think it is a legacy we really should be proud of.”

A cabinet report said: “The overriding consensus has been the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games were a huge success and extremely good for the region, with the Queen’s Baton Relay and (mountain bike) event being equally as well received and considered within the district. The mountain bike event took place on August 3 and was attended by 2,500 ticket holders and an estimated 3,500 non-ticketed spectators around the course.

“The stunning BBC TV and wider press coverage of the mountain bike event undoubtedly raised the profile of Cannock Chase as a destination for the mountain bike community. Evidence provided by Forestry England indicates an increase in use of the Perry Trail and other mountain bike trails in Cannock Chase Forest, following the event.

“There is an underspend in the allocated budget due to the gaining of external funding in the form of grant income. It is considered appropriate to use this funding to support the Commonwealth Games legacy with the further development of the Cannock Chase Can App.”