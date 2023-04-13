Cannock town centre care home plans approved

An image of how the proposed new care home in Cannock town centre could look

The facility is set to provide specialist care for up to 33 adults as well as create up to 38 jobs.

The land at the corner of Avon Road and Hunter Road has previously been identified for future development, but is currently being used as a car park operated by Cannock Chase Council. The authority’s planning committee granted permission for the new development at its meeting this month.

The proposed three-storey building will provide 33 bedrooms for residents, all with private en-suite facilities, as well as an additional room for visitors and assisted bathrooms on each floor. There will also be dining rooms. lounge rooms and quiet areas, as well as landscaping and a parking area.

Roisin McFeely, who spoke in support of the application at the planning committee meeting, said: “The care home will be operated by Exemplar Health Care, who provide specialist high quality nursing care for adults with complex needs such as dementia, Parkinson’s, cerebral palsy and brain injuries. There is an identified need for such a home in Cannock Chase as there is no provision of specialist residential care.

“They operate 41 homes in the UK, with the nearest being in Stoke-on-Trent and Walsall. Scotia Heights in Stoke-on-Trent is nearing capacity, meaning anyone in Cannock Chase would need to seek a place further away from friends and family.

“Redevelopment of the site will support the revival of the town centre, as staff and visitors will tie in visits. Also there will be the creation of new jobs for nursing staff.”

Committee members voted unanimously to approve the plans and said the facility was much-needed in the district.

Councillor Bill Kenny said: “I think it is a really good development.

“It will bring employment and it’s going to provide 33 beds for people with that need. Looking at the building itself it is a nice building, fitting with the redevelopment of Cannock town centre as opposed to the car park there is now.”

Councillor Alan Pearson said: “This car park was put forward many years ago for development to try and spruce up the area. We are drastically in need of a facility like this and I look forward to seeing this open. It’s very hard to get somebody into nursing care in our area.”