Fundraiser launched to buy special wheelchair for 12-year-old girl with rare condition

A fundraiser has been launched to buy a special wheelchair for a schoolgirl in Staffordshire who has been diagnosed with a rare condition.

Caitlin Willis, 12, grew up thinking she was like any other girl of her age, if a little clumsy.

By 2020, the youngster from Cannock felt she was becoming increasingly wobbly and was sent for tests.

While it was initially suspected that she could have dyspraxia, in April 2021 genetic tests confirmed that she has Friedreich's ataxia – a rare condition which can affect mobility, fine and gross motor skills, speech, eyesight, hearing, heart function and the endocrine system.

There are only around 500 children in the UK with a progressive ataxia, and as every case is different, it is impossible to know how Caitlin’s condition will develop.

Between January and April 2021, Caitlin’s balance became significantly worse and she now uses a wheelchair some of the time.

Caitlin’s mum Emma, 41, who works as a solicitor, said: "Caitlin has good days and bad days, but usually she can’t walk far.

"A suitable wheelchair would make all the difference to her – enabling her to get outside, keep up with her peers and enjoy more activities outside of the home.

"We have already had to move house as we were unable to adapt our previous home, and have had no financial support.

"A new wheelchair would make all the difference to Caitlin and we are immensely grateful for any donations."

The current wheelchair Caitlin has been allocated is designed to be self-propelled, but as her condition also causes extreme fatigue, her family are aiming to raise £5,000 for a trike-style chair to which a motor can be attached when necessary.

The family are being supported by children’s charity Tree of Hope, which helps families fundraise for children like Caitlin with healthcare needs.

Gill Gibb, Tree of Hope CEO, said: ‘We’re delighted to be helping the family with their fundraising and hope Caitlin can get the chair she needs soon.’

To donate to Caitlin’s fund, visit treeofhope.org.uk/caitlins-wish

For more information, visit Facebook.com/caitlinswish

