Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Driver arrested and car seized after counterfeit document discovered

By James VukmirovicCannockPublished:

A driver was arrested by road police in Staffordshire after attempting to use a counterfeit insurance document.

Officers from Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit seized the car after the owner tried to provide a counterfeit insurance document. Photo: Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit
Officers from Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit seized the car after the owner tried to provide a counterfeit insurance document. Photo: Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit

The car was stopped by the Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit on Longford Island just outside Cannock on Tuesday evening.

Officers checked documents and found the counterfeit insurance document, so arrested the driver of the car and seized the car.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit said: "A vehicle was stopped last night in the Cannock Police area and the owner attempted to deceive officers with a counterfeit insurance document.

"No dice, I’m afraid, and off to court, whilst the car came with us."

Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Crime
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News