Officers from Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit seized the car after the owner tried to provide a counterfeit insurance document. Photo: Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit

The car was stopped by the Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit on Longford Island just outside Cannock on Tuesday evening.

Officers checked documents and found the counterfeit insurance document, so arrested the driver of the car and seized the car.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit said: "A vehicle was stopped last night in the Cannock Police area and the owner attempted to deceive officers with a counterfeit insurance document.