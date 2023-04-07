Cannock club still bowling along nicely after centuries

The green has a vivid backdrop, with the Cannock bandstand one of the notable sites

However, the Cannock Bowling Green Club has been a unique part of the town centre for more than 250 years, providing a place for people to enjoy a game of bowls and a chance to socialise and see friends.

Set among a number of pubs, shops and the nearby Cannock Shopping Centre, the club has a lush and well-maintained green with enough space for two games, benches all around the green and a club house with tea and coffee and a selection of historic photos.

Among the club captains from the past were Matthew Anderson

The club has always had a healthy and large membership

Members posed next to the Hunter Charity Bowling Cup in 1926

The Cannock Bandstand stands at the far end of the green, while a number of trees and other plants add to the feeling of being in an oasis of calm, a place to enjoy a quiet game while shoppers and car go by.

It has also been the setting for visits by a number of famous people, with the most notable being the then-Prince Charles, who bowled on the green in 1977 as part of the Queen's Silver Jubilee, while Cannock Chase MP Amanda Milling has been a regular visitor as well.

The green is found in the middle of Cannock town centre

Standing on the green on a sunny afternoon, watching a group playing a game of crown green bowls (the preferred game at the club), it's easy to see why the club has a waiting list for membership.

The club celebrated the opening of the new season on Saturday, April 1, with the new president Robert Movius having the honour of bowling the first wood, using woods which are more than 120 years old and only used once a year.

Club president Robert Movius with the 120-year-old Woods used to open the green each year

The 76-year-old joined six years ago, having moved to Cannock from his home in Ruston in southern California in the United States eight years ago, and became the first American to be president of the club.

He said the history of the club was what made it special for him, saying he loved the fact that the club was older than his home country.

He said: "My country was being brought together and was writing the constitution when this club was playing bowls, so it's amazing to me that people were bowling in this area.

"I became a member after moving here and meeting my neighbour, who was a member of Probus, a club for older men, and many of them were bowlers, so I came along and gave it a hand and I enjoy coming down on a Friday evening and playing.

"What I love about the game is that it is so ingrained in the culture of the country, as a lot of pubs have or had one of these bowling greens and while it's not ingrained within younger people, we have a lot of people who love getting out and walking on the grass.

"Bowling the first bowl on April 1 was my privilege as president and I'm just tickled to be allowed to do this and these people have become my friends."

Peter Wood, Robert Movius, Tony Rose, Ted Dawson and Doug Smith enjoy the warm weather

Former president Peter Wood had previously had the privilege over a three-year period from 2020 to 2022 and the 79-year-old said the location of the club made it unique and helped to raise the profile of the club.

He said: "It's a credit to the town as Cannock in general is becoming a bit of a rundown place, so to preserve this as it is now is fantastic.

"We get several passers-by saying how much they like the green and we've done a lot of time over the years to redevelop the area, particularly the garden at the back, with our greenkeeper Bill Evans doing an excellent job.

"We've attracted a lot of members over the last few years, and starting having female members a couple of years ago, and while the average membership age is quite high at over 70, we welcome anyone as it's great exercise and keeps people fit and healthy."

Green keeper Bill Evans oversees his work on a sunny afternoon

Among the older members present was 82-year-old Tony Rose, who had been a former captain and had taught Amanda Milling how to play, and he said the club had a wonderful and unique character.

"It's unique as it's right in the town centre, one of only four town centre bowling clubs, and I think we've come into a position where Cannock needs something like this and we are very privileged to be able to have this," he said.

"I've been a member since 1999 and acted as vice-captain for 11 years and captain for three in that time, and we've always had a large membership, with a limit at 75 and a waiting list.

"We're usually very engrossed in our games, but we do get people leaning over the wall and asking one or two pertinent questions, such as how heavy the woods are and how you play, so it's great to have this club here."

Dave Griffiths in the pavilion

The club will be celebrating St George's Day on April 22 with a competition and will hold a fun day on May 13 to celebrate the Coronation.