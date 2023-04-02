Notification Settings

Big wheel opens at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet in Cannock

By Lisa O'BrienCannockPublished:

A big wheel has opened to members of the public at the McArthurGlen designer outlet in Cannock.

Centre manager David Jackson

Visitors to the retail outlet can take 10-15 minute rides with scenic views of Cannock during the spring and summer.

It is situated in a new area called Destination Social, which is also bringing new street food options to customers.

Centre manager David Jackson said: "We had 3,000 visitors to that area on Saturday.

"We are delighted. We've put in a large outdoor seating area. It's designed to be a relaxed outdoor seating space with additional food options.

"It's designed to support our other food operators as well.

"We want to give people a good day out."

He said he had taken a ride on the wheel on Saturday, adding: "It's a great view.

"There's a good view of Mill Green Nature Reserve, you get a really brilliant view of the centre and you can see as far as Cannock town centre and the tip of Cannock Chase."

Tickets cost £7 for adults and £5 for children, while a family ticket for two adults and two children costs £20.

These can be purchased on the day.

The big wheel, which opened on Saturday, is open 11am - 8.30pm from Monday to Friday, 10am - 8.30pm on Saturday and 10am - 6.30pm on Sunday.

Visit mcarthurglen.com/en/outlets/uk/designer-outlet-west-midlands/whats-on/destinationsocial for more details.

