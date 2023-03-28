Cursed treasure is theme of new murder mystery event at Staffordshire museum

Theatre director Simon Quinn on the hunt for clues

Fired Up Theatre company is hosting The Curse of the Golden Treasure, at the Museum of Cannock Chase, on April 28.

During the evening, an auction is set to take place at the museum, which has been appointed by "Somerby's" the prestigious London auction house, to promote and sell the newly discovered Cannock Chase hoard.

The treasure is estimated to be worth in the region of £15 million.

It is also cursed and spells death to anyone who sets out to acquire it for personal greed.

People can expect to meet a host of characters and will become detectives for the evening to solve a deadly crime.

Rachel Gentle, visitor services officer at the museum in Hednesford, said: "It's good to come with a group of friends. They are normally very fun and entertaining evenings.

"Half of the tickets have been sold already and these events usually sell out, so don't hesitate to get your tickets to avoid disappointment."

Tickets cost £25 and include a jacket potato supper.

The evening starts at 7.30pm.