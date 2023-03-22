Popular community area set to come to a close

The Community Corner pop-up at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands will be closing in April

The McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands ‘Community Corner’ pop-up will be closing in April, following three months as part of the outlet near Cannock.

This follows 23 brand and community sessions hosted as part of the Centre’s aim to improve health and wellbeing in the community and give complementary access to essential life skills workshops such as Sign Language and First Aid Training.

On Thursday, March 30, the centre will also be hosting its final First Aid Training session in partnership with Safeaid Services, which will equip guests with vital life support skills, providing expertly driven training to those in attendance.

These activities come following ‘The Community Corner’s’ jam-packed schedule which has included, to date, activities from a selection of brands and community groups including Luke 1977, PureGym, West Midlands Ambulance Service, Cannock Chase Mental Health Hub, and 200 Degrees Coffee.

On a fitness front, PureGym led the way with a variety of fitness classes from ‘Burn It’ to ‘Legs, Bums & Tums’ and a stretch-based session for those who prefer low impact exercise.

The national fitness chain also partnered with sportswear brand, Luke 1997 to host Bootcamp classes, holding six sessions in total.

For coffee connoisseurs, Midlands-based 200 Degrees Coffee took over the space to host a coffee masterclass in Centre that allowed visitors to try the at-home brew machines and taste test new coffee flavours.

McArthurGlen West Midlands also used the space to support and promote local charitable causes, welcoming the Cannock Chase Mental Health Hub to host a LGBTQ+ session, working with SAGE (Sexuality and Gender Empowerment).

Job seekers were also catered for as West Midlands Ambulance Service, The Job Centre Plus and Staffordshire Police offered guests sessions to Centre visitors to learn more about possible careers within the public sector.

Following the popularity of these sessions, The West Midlands Ambulance Service will be offering its final careers session and first aid training class on Wednesday, March 29.

David Jackson, Centre Manager, said “It has been a privilege to use our Centre as a space to give back to the local community.

"At Designer Outlet West Midlands, we are continuously committed to championing the local area.

"This initiative has given us the opportunity to provide a space for our guests where they can find weekly entertainment, guidance and support from a variety of regional groups.

"We urge those who haven’t been our Community Corner to pop down and get involved, there is something for everyone and you never know what you might learn.”

To sign up to the final complementary First Aid Training session on Thursday, March 30, go to eventbrite.com/e/free-first-aid-safe-aid-services-training-workshop-3-tickets-524380926467?aff=website