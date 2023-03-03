Council debates gender identity issues

Cannock Chase District Council

There has been a surge in reports of hate crime related to gender identity in England and Wales, Councillor Josh Newbury told fellow members of Cannock Chase Council. He added that the public debate around rights for trans people was “all too often characterised by hostility, intolerance of other views and oversimplification, all of which create a toxic atmosphere that is harmful to the trans community.”

At Wednesday’s full council meeting Councillor Newbury called on fellow members to work with LGBT+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) charities and community groups on communications activity during Pride Month in June to raise awareness of issues such as gender identity, usage of pronouns, Pride festivals and how the authority could support diversity in the district.

The council was also asked to consider setting up an LGBT+ staff network and write to Cannock Chase MP Amanda Milling and the Minister for Women and Equalities to call for work towards UK-wide reform of the Gender Recognition Act 2004 and introduce a ban on ‘conversion therapy’ which encompasses gender identity as well as sexual orientation.

He said: “Hate crimes are increasing across England and Wales; figures for 2021/22 show an increase of 24% overall with hate crimes related to gender identity up by 56 per cent. In the last two years, even more countries have introduced measures such as allowing self-identification of gender and banning conversion therapy, including Finland, Spain, Switzerland, and New Zealand.

“The UK Government previously pledged to reform the Gender Recognition Act 2004 but later opted to simply move the application process online and reduce the payable fee. The UK Government has pledged to introduce a ban on so-called ‘conversion therapy’ but as of April 2022, this is not planned to cover gender identity.

“Trans people in our district, including those identifying as non-binary, should be able to live as their true selves without fear of discrimination or denial of their identity. Since a motion on rights for trans people was unanimously passed by this council in November 2020, rights have not improved and in many ways, life has got worse for the trans community.”

Cannock Chase Council has previously shown its support for the LGBT+ community by flying the rainbow flag at the Civic Centre and backing the district’s first Pride celebration, which was held in Hednesford last year. On Wednesday a number of councillors, including members of the LGBT+ community or supporters – also known as allies – spoke of the experiences and issues faced by people they knew.

Councillor Andrea Muckley said: “My best friend introduced me to the community and I have found it welcoming and loving, even though the people I have met have experienced some form of hate crime – including myself as an ally. It’s sad that there is so much hate around and and it’s sad people have to experience it.

“There is a real fine line between a lack of awareness that brings out hate speech and actual prejudice. A lot of it comes from lack of awareness and I think it’s extremely important we, as a council, work with organisations to consider what issues there are for people in the LGBT+ comminity in our area.”

Councillor Josh Bancroft told fellow members of someone he knew whose family had attempted to send them to conversion therapy. He added that younger members of the LGBT+ community had experienced hate crime from peers while walking home from school.

He said: “I fully support the motion here today. I have non-binary and trans friends in the LGBT+ community – it’s a very complex issue and it needs a grown-up adult debate on it.”

Councillors across the political spectrum voted to support the motion. But some voted against or abstained.

They said that hate crime could not be tolerated in the district. But some members did not feel able to support the motion because they did not have sufficient knowledge of conversion therapy or its definition.

Councillor Charlie Frew said: “I know how it is to be different. We should always be proud of who we are and who we love.

“Chase Pride was the first Pride event I ever went to. I was really pleased to see so many colleagues there on both sides of the chamber.

“It would be difficult to vote for this motion without specification of the member’s interpretation of how conversion therapy is defined and I feel with this complexity it would be hard to amend the motion. It would be useful to have information on hate crimes that are district-specific.”

Council leader Olivia Lyons said: “Hate crime has no place in society and everyone must be free to express themselves. I believe everyone is equal and we have a duty to protect all protected characteristics.

“I’m not speaking against this motion but I’m expressing concern to highlight the sheer complexity of the issues. The Government has provided reassurance they are revisiting the Gender Recognition Act and it’s important we listen to all voices and do so carefully.”

Councillor Paris Theodorou, who is a carer for a disabled person, voiced concerns about safety of vulnerable people.“You’re saying people of Cannock can’t question identity”, he said.

“Can they not question a man’s identity because he is dressed as a woman? Questioning does not amount to a hate crime – you don’t know how dangerous this potentially is.

“We should respect one another and we should protect the vulnerable. We should call out any prejudice where we see it – what we should not do is impose an ideology.”

Councillor Newbury responded: “When I mentioned denial of identity I meant when you intentionally misgender someone after you have been told their pronouns. And it’s not for a member of Cannock Chase Council to define what conversion therapy is – we’re not passing legislation on it we’re asking Government to make judgements and look at what the definition is.