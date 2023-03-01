Newlife charity for disabled children given £1 million grant by Motability

Nigel Lewis, Newlife Trustee and Jo Duggan, Director of Fundraising and Marketing for Newlife celebrate with Ellie Menown, Grants Programme Manager and Dani De’ath Grant Manager from Motability.

The charity announced the grant on International Wheelchair Day today (March 1). The new grant will provide disabled and terminally ill children across the UK with life-changing specialist buggies and wheelchairs.

National charity Newlife, which provides a wide range of disability equipment and support for families, will receive the grant from Motability over three years – with the aim of helping 280 children and young people with mobility issues.

The specialist buggies, wheelchairs and powered wheelchairs funded by the grant will improve the health and wellbeing of the whole family as well as helping disabled children to fulfil their potential. With this improved mobility, children will be able to safely and comfortably visit and explore new places, attend vital medical appointments and go to school.

Stephen Morgan, Newlife Director of Operations, said: “It’s fantastic news that Newlife has been supported by Motability to receive this hugely significant grant. The funds will enable us to change the lives of hundreds of disabled and terminally ill children who will receive the vital wheelchairs and buggies that will make such a huge difference to their lives.”

The grant awarded by Motability will help children like Finlay-Woodcock Daniels who had a wheelchair from Newlife in November last year.

When Newlife provided 16-year-old Finlay with a specialist wheelchair along with E-Motion motorised wheels to provide a power boost it changed his life – not only easing his pain and discomfort, but also allowing him to move independently.

A full-time wheelchair user, Finlay has Cerebral Palsy, and has a visual impairment, so he always needs someone with him wherever he goes to keep him safe. In his old wheelchair, he would become incredibly frustrated as the seat itself caused him pain and the wheelchair was difficult for his mum to manoeuvre.

Finlay’s mum, Alexa said: “A wheelchair is a necessity when you can’t walk and as you are spending around 12 hours a day in it, you need it to be comfortable. The wrong wheelchair was actually disabling Finlay and it shouldn’t be like that. Finlay had back pain and was constantly uncomfortable before, but all that changed almost overnight when he had the wheelchair from Newlife – and we are very grateful for their support.

“The E-Motion wheels mean he’s more independent too, which is great for him. He’s very sociable and loves spending time talking to different people and this helps him do that and gives him that independence for the fun aspects of life. Going anywhere now is easier too as the wheels can go anywhere. The wheelchair and E-Motion wheels have definitely changed our lives for the better.”

Lisa Jones, Director at Motability, said: “We’re excited about the difference this £1 million grant can make to the lives of families with disabled children thanks to the specialist buggies and wheelchairs that Newlife provide. This is exactly the kind of work we wanted to support when we launched our new grant portfolio last year, and we hope to fund further charities and organisations to help deliver the greatest impact to as many disabled people as possible.”