Almost 2,000 sign petition to keep Museum of Cannock Chase where it is

By Lisa O'Brien

Almost 2,000 people have now backed a campaign to keep the Museum of Cannock Chase in its current home.

Museum of Cannock Chase

The online petition, started by Darrell Mawle, is also calling for tennis courts at Hednesford Park to remain free to use.

It comes after Cannock Chase Council agreed to move to a chargeable booking system if its bid for funding from a Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) scheme to refurbish facilities across the district proves successful.

The authority is considering relocating the Museum of Cannock Chase from the former Valley Colliery at Hednesford to another site in a move which could save the council £100,000 in 2024/25.

Council leader Olivia Lyons said relocating would improve the housing of the collection “in a more user-friendly, energy efficient and lower carbon emission space”.

People can sign the petition at change.org/p/keep-the-museum-of-cannock-chase-in-hednesford-free-tennis-court-use-for-all.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

