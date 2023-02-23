Almost 2,000 sign petition to keep Museum of Cannock Chase where it is

Museum of Cannock Chase

The online petition, started by Darrell Mawle, is also calling for tennis courts at Hednesford Park to remain free to use.

It comes after Cannock Chase Council agreed to move to a chargeable booking system if its bid for funding from a Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) scheme to refurbish facilities across the district proves successful.

The authority is considering relocating the Museum of Cannock Chase from the former Valley Colliery at Hednesford to another site in a move which could save the council £100,000 in 2024/25.

Council leader Olivia Lyons said relocating would improve the housing of the collection “in a more user-friendly, energy efficient and lower carbon emission space”.