Man found with serious injuries after being assaulted in Cannock

Emergency services attended the scene outside the Roman Way Hotel, Watling Street just after 10pm.
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 10.07pm to reports of an assault on Watling Street, Cannock.
"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene."
The spokesman added: "Upon arrival we found a man with serious injuries. He received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to hospital for further treatment."