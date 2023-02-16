Notification Settings

Man found with serious injuries after being assaulted in Cannock

By Adam SmithCannockPublished:

A man was found with serious injuries after being assaulted in Cannock last night (Wednesday).

Emergency services attended the scene outside the Roman Way Hotel, Watling Street just after 10pm.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 10.07pm to reports of an assault on Watling Street, Cannock.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene."

The spokesman added: "Upon arrival we found a man with serious injuries. He received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to hospital for further treatment."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

