Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cannock house blaze was caused by candle, fire service says

By Lisa O'BrienCannockPublished: Last Updated:

A fire which broke out in a bedroom at a house in Cannock was caused accidentally by a candle.

Firefighters have issued candle safety advice following the blaze at an address off Strauss Drive at 3pm on Wednesday.

Crews from Burton, Cannock and Lichfield attended along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Fire Service.

The fire service confirmed all persons were accounted for.

A woman was treated at the scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation and a cat was also rescued by fire crews.

Crews left the scene just before 8.30pm on Wednesday.

Station manager for Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service, Liam Hickey, said: “It’s really important you never leave candles unattended and keep them away from anything that could catch fire such as curtains, furniture or clothes.

"We recommend swapping traditional candles for LED flameless ones as they are much safer, but if you do use real candles, follow the simple safety tips shared on our website.”

Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News