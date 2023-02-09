Cannock house blaze was caused by candle, fire service says

Firefighters have issued candle safety advice following the blaze at an address off Strauss Drive at 3pm on Wednesday.

Crews from Burton, Cannock and Lichfield attended along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Fire Service.

The fire service confirmed all persons were accounted for.

A woman was treated at the scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation and a cat was also rescued by fire crews.

Crews left the scene just before 8.30pm on Wednesday.

Station manager for Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service, Liam Hickey, said: “It’s really important you never leave candles unattended and keep them away from anything that could catch fire such as curtains, furniture or clothes.