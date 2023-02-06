Notification Settings

Man treated for injuries after Cannock crash involving two vans and a car

By Lisa O'BrienCannockPublished: Last Updated:

A man was treated for minor injuries following a crash in Cannock this morning.

Cannock Road, Cannock. Photo: Google
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Cannock Road at 6.54am.

The crash involved a car and two vans and a man was treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to Cannock Road in Cannock at 6.54am to reports of a road traffic collision.

"One ambulance was sent and, on arrival, crews discovered a car and two vans had been involved in a collision and that there was one patient – a man.

"He was treated for minor injuries by ambulance staff but did not require hospital treatment and was discharged at the scene."

