Man treated for injuries after Cannock crash involving two vans and a car

Cannock Road, Cannock. Photo: Google

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Cannock Road at 6.54am.

The crash involved a car and two vans and a man was treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to Cannock Road in Cannock at 6.54am to reports of a road traffic collision.

"One ambulance was sent and, on arrival, crews discovered a car and two vans had been involved in a collision and that there was one patient – a man.