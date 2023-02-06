Man treated for injuries after Cannock crash involving two vans and a car

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Cannock Road at 6.54am.
The crash involved a car and two vans and a man was treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene.
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to Cannock Road in Cannock at 6.54am to reports of a road traffic collision.
"One ambulance was sent and, on arrival, crews discovered a car and two vans had been involved in a collision and that there was one patient – a man.
"He was treated for minor injuries by ambulance staff but did not require hospital treatment and was discharged at the scene."