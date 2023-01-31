Documentary aims to show viewers the real Eva Abley after Britain's Got Talent fame

Eva Abley has filmed a documentary for CBBC called "My Life- Eva's Having a Ball!"

Eva Abley shot to fame when she took to the stage to perform on Britain's Got Talent in 2022, dazzling the judges and audience with stand up comedy routines about living with Cerebral Palsy, home-schooling and her life in general.

Eva's charisma and comedic timing helped her to progress through to the grand final, where she finished fifth, and gained her a legion of fans and praise from the judges, who praised her confidence and memorable performances.

Since then, Eva has been in demand as a performer at events across the region, performing and honing her craft, and her story is set to be told as part of a CBBC documentary series.

Eva Abley has spent time since Britain's Got Talent performing at events such as Llandrindod Wells Carnival.

"My Life- Eva's Having a Ball!" will provide an insight into the life of the 15-year-old from Cannock, including her continued struggles with her disability and her life at home, as well as showcasing her charity work as she is seen putting on a Ball to raise money for Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Her mother Kelly Abley said the documentary, which airs on February 9, was a great opportunity for her daughter after the struggles she had gone through.

She said: "After Britain's Got Talent, Freshstart Media contacted us to say they were very interested in finding out more about Eva and asked us whether we'd be interested in filming a My Life documentary on CBBC.

"We jumped at the chance as Eva was in the process of organising the charity event and they thought it would be a fantastic opportunity to film Eva organising and the run up to the ball.

"I think she totally deserves the attention as she's had such a tough time with home-schooling due to her school situation and her disability and I'm so proud that, finally, people can see the real Eva and how much she's got to give and is just such an incredible young lady and so inspirational."

Eva Abley was a hit on Britain's Got Talent, making it to the final and earning praise from the judges for her confident performances. Photo: ITV

Ms Abley said the experience on Britain's Got Talent had really benefitted Eva due to the boost in confidence it gave her by getting her voice across to the public and said she hoped the documentary would provide an insight into some of the struggles she goes through.

She also said that she was proud of the work her daughter was doing to help the hospital where she’s spent much of her childhood, and still has regular operations on her muscles.

She said: "She just takes on everything and even on the days where she's in pain or tired, she just carries on and makes sure she gets that job done.

"The money being raised from the Ball and the work she does is going to the parents ward of the intensive care unit at Birmingham Children's Hospital, which is quite a clinical space and not very relaxing.

"She's raised more than £14,000 and there's still money coming in, all of which will go towards making that area more comfortable for families to go to when they've got sick children there."

The 15-year-old has been able to get out and enjoy events as the guest of honour, as well as meeting stars such as Chewbacca

For Eva, the documentary is the latest part of a journey that has seen her receive a message from fellow comedian Rosie Jones and the chance to perform with Lee Ridley, otherwise known as Lost Voice Guy.

Kelly Abley said that despite having to be home-schooled due to her school being unable to not having the facilities available for Eva's needs, her daughter has grown up and become a smart and independent young woman who focusses on her studies and enjoys her life.

She said: "She really focusses on her studies and is on online lessons every morning as she wants to do her GCSE's and do so much more when she's older, but she also uses her time for primary school visits and presentations, so she's really inspirational.

"We're actually moving house around the time of the documentary, so we might be moving on that day, but we'll all sit down together as a family to watch it."