Popular Cannock venue to host 'biggest Scottish party in the West Midlands'

Scott Murray, owner of Bar Sport, Cannock, looks forward to Burns Night

There will be a full weekend of Scottish celebrations at the Premier Suite, above Bar Sport, beginning this Saturday with its annual Burns Night Supper and highland fling party.

The performers for the weekend all hail from Scotland.

This includes pipers, highland dancers and music from Edinburgh’s Richie Hynes and Graeme Pearson.

Tickets are £29.50, including a Scottish supper with haggis, neeps and tatties, with kilts and tartans encouraged at the event.

The following day, celebrations continue with a Scottish-themed family Sunday lunch, from noon to 5pm, featuring highland dancers, Scottish pipers and more live Scottish music with Richie Hynes and Graeme Pearson, as well as a magician, family photographer, Scottish banquet and carvery.

The dress code is smart casual or kilts and tartans.

Scott Murray, owner of The Premier Suite, said: “The events have always been a huge success. It is always a great weekend. I believe it is the biggest in the Midlands.

"Some people like to dress up in traditional kilts and tartan but Scottish dress is an option.

“Scotland is very much in my blood as my grandfather and dad came to Cannock from Scotland in the 1950s.

"During Burns Weekend, I like to go back to my roots and enjoy everything which is Scottish. I will certainly be putting on my kilt and raising a wee dram to what should be another fantastic weekend.”