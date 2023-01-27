Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Popular Cannock venue to host 'biggest Scottish party in the West Midlands'

By Lisa O'BrienCannockStaffordshire entertainmentPublished: Comments

A popular Cannock venue is set to host what it calls the "the biggest Scottish party in the West Midlands" to celebrate the birthday of national poet Robert Burns.

Scott Murray, owner of Bar Sport, Cannock, looks forward to Burns Night
Scott Murray, owner of Bar Sport, Cannock, looks forward to Burns Night

There will be a full weekend of Scottish celebrations at the Premier Suite, above Bar Sport, beginning this Saturday with its annual Burns Night Supper and highland fling party.

The performers for the weekend all hail from Scotland.

This includes pipers, highland dancers and music from Edinburgh’s Richie Hynes and Graeme Pearson.

Tickets are £29.50, including a Scottish supper with haggis, neeps and tatties, with kilts and tartans encouraged at the event.

The following day, celebrations continue with a Scottish-themed family Sunday lunch, from noon to 5pm, featuring highland dancers, Scottish pipers and more live Scottish music with Richie Hynes and Graeme Pearson, as well as a magician, family photographer, Scottish banquet and carvery.

The dress code is smart casual or kilts and tartans.

Scott Murray, owner of The Premier Suite, said: “The events have always been a huge success. It is always a great weekend. I believe it is the biggest in the Midlands.

"Some people like to dress up in traditional kilts and tartan but Scottish dress is an option.

“Scotland is very much in my blood as my grandfather and dad came to Cannock from Scotland in the 1950s.

"During Burns Weekend, I like to go back to my roots and enjoy everything which is Scottish. I will certainly be putting on my kilt and raising a wee dram to what should be another fantastic weekend.”

To book, call the Premier Suite on 01543 572092.

Staffordshire entertainment
Entertainment
Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Cannock Chase
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News