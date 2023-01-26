Dogs found in 'filthy conditions with no water' surrendered to council

How the Rottweilers were discovered on officers' first visit to the address

The three Rottweilers were surrendered to Cannock Chase's environmental health team today following animal welfare concerns raised by officers with reported "filthy conditions with no access to water".

Two enforcement notices were also issued requiring provision of water and cleaning and disinfection of the kennels.

The dogs were surrendered to the council and will now be checked over, cared for, and found new homes.

The Rottweilers have now been surrendered to Cannock Chase Council

A spokesperson for Cannock Chase Council said: "The Animal Welfare Act places a duty of care on owners to ensure reasonable steps are taken in all the circumstances to meet the welfare needs of their animals.

"Under the Act, there are five specific welfare needs of animals that must be met. These are: a suitable environment, a suitable diet, ability to exhibit normal behaviour patterns, whether the animal should be housed with, or apart from, other animals, and protection from pain, suffering, injury and disease.

"If you are concerned about a dog in the Cannock Chase District, please contact our Environmental Health & Public Protection Team on 01543 462621 or EnvironmentalHealth@cannockchasedc.gov.uk.