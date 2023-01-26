Notification Settings

Appeal after two masked men wielding weapons raid shop in Cannock

Two masked men who had a knife and a hammer have stolen cash and tobacco during a raid at a shop in Cannock.

The hooded men, who were wearing gloves, went inside the shop on Cannock Road in Chadsmoor at 9.55pm on Wednesday.

One of them had a hammer whilst the other had a knife. Threats were made to staff and the men fled before police arrived.

No one was injured during the incident and police believe they may have left on-foot through a woodland area nearby.

They believe the might have come out of the woodland onto Stratford Way, with one of them described as Asian, around 6ft tall and was wearing a balaclava, a black jacket, black loose bottoms and black boots.

The only description we have at this time of the second offender is a man who was dressed in black. Inquiries are ongoing and a scene remains in place at the shop at this time.

Any witnesses or those who may have any information which could help with the investigation are asked to contact the force on 101, Facbeook or Twitter, quoting incident 750 of January 25.

Alternatively to report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

