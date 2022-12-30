Stop and search uncovers quantity of drugs and money

The man was stopped by officers from Staffordshire Police and his car was searched, with an estimated £1,600 worth of cannabis and £500 in cash found.
The drugs and money was seized and the man was arrested after also being found to have been disqualified from driving and having no insurance.
Staffordshire Police has asked for anyone with any further information to get in touch, quoting Log 324 of 30th December.
A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Yet another drug dealer thought he could drive around under the radar in Cannock this afternoon.
"Stopped and searched with an est. £1,600 worth of cannabis and £500 in cash seized.
"He was also disqualified from driving & had no insurance.
"Log 324 of 30th December."