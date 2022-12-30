Stop and search uncovers quantity of drugs and money

A large quantity of drugs worth around £1,600 was also found. Photo: Staffordshire Police

The man was stopped by officers from Staffordshire Police and his car was searched, with an estimated £1,600 worth of cannabis and £500 in cash found.

The drugs and money was seized and the man was arrested after also being found to have been disqualified from driving and having no insurance.

Around £500 was found in the car. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Staffordshire Police has asked for anyone with any further information to get in touch, quoting Log 324 of 30th December.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Yet another drug dealer thought he could drive around under the radar in Cannock this afternoon.

"Stopped and searched with an est. £1,600 worth of cannabis and £500 in cash seized.

"He was also disqualified from driving & had no insurance.