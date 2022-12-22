Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cannock man jailed for over four years over drugs charges and for having a weapon

By Thomas ParkesCannockPublished:

A man from Staffordshire has been jailed for over four years for possessing a knuckleduster – and more than £4,500 worth of cocaine and cannabis.

Stephen David West. Photo: Staffordshire Police
Stephen David West. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Steven David West, from Cannock, was stopped in his white BMW on Bideford Way in September last year with Staffordshire Police finding £115 on him.

The 38-year-old had his home seized with 17 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of crack cocaine, three grams of cannabis, a phone used to sell drugs and £280 in cash.

And officers also found a knuckleduster alongside a "drug tick-list" and West was arrested at the scene. He later pleaded to the offences at a court hearing.

The defendant, of Falcon Close in Cannock, was jailed for four years and six months at Stafford Crown Court on December 15 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and cocaine, possession of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury, who dealt with the case, said: “West was actively distributing these harmful substances within the local community and had in his possession a dangerous weapon.

“I’m happy that he’s been brought to justice and these items have been taken off our streets and rightfully destroyed.”

Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News