Cannock man jailed for over four years over drugs charges and for having a weapon

Stephen David West. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Steven David West, from Cannock, was stopped in his white BMW on Bideford Way in September last year with Staffordshire Police finding £115 on him.

The 38-year-old had his home seized with 17 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of crack cocaine, three grams of cannabis, a phone used to sell drugs and £280 in cash.

And officers also found a knuckleduster alongside a "drug tick-list" and West was arrested at the scene. He later pleaded to the offences at a court hearing.

The defendant, of Falcon Close in Cannock, was jailed for four years and six months at Stafford Crown Court on December 15 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and cocaine, possession of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury, who dealt with the case, said: “West was actively distributing these harmful substances within the local community and had in his possession a dangerous weapon.