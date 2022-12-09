Cannock fire crews warning the public to be safe this Christmas

The Cannock Be Warm Be Safe campaign

As part of our Be Warm Be Safe campaign, we’ve been visiting busy community locations across Staffordshire in a bid to reach the most vulnerable members of the community and make sure they are protected.

Local firefighters visited Cannock bus station and spoke with commuters about fire safety. They gave out leaflets to raise awareness for the campaign, shared prevention tips and showed the public around one of Cannock’s many fire engines.

Important safety advice was also printed and displayed on the back of the buses – which follow a route through Cannock, Tamworth, Stafford and the surrounding areas.

Cannock’s Station Manager, Damian Armstrong, said: “Face-to-face interaction is one of the best possible ways to ensure we can protect our local community.

“This winter period has already seen more people using log burners, open fires, electric blankets and other ways to heat their homes and save money – which bring a whole host of different fire safety concerns.

“Some of these people are vulnerable and may not be aware of the risks – and more often than not, the only way to get the message across is to go out and chat to them personally.”

He added: “We will be continuing to visit different locations across the region to ensure we reach as many people as possible.

“It helps us out massively if you contact us and let us know about any concerns you might have. If you know friends or family who live alone or if they need extra support, please get in touch with us.”

For Safe and Well guidance and advice, call our Contact Centre on 0800 0241 999.

Local firefighters spoke with dozens of local commuters on the day. They discussed the best ways to keep safe over the festive period and advised on the following: Chimney should be regularly inspected and swept. A blockage can lead to a deadly build-up of carbon monoxide in the home