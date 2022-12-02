Tributes paid to 'thoughtful, funny and happy' teenager who died after being hit by car in Cannock

The accident happened on the A460, Hawks Green Island, Cannock. Photo: Google

The 15-year-old who was struck by a black Renault Clio at Hawks Green Island, near Hemlock Way, on Tuesday has been named locally as Brogen-Lea Storey.

She was taken to hospital with critical injuries but, despite the best efforts of medical staff, she was sadly pronounced dead on Wednesday morning.

An online fundraising page has now been launched in her memory to help her family and within 13 hours, more than £10,000 has been raised in her honour.

The GoFundMe page has been set up by Kerry Plant, whose son grew up with Brogen, and she said the teenager was a "lovely, thoughtful, funny and happy girl who always had a smile on her face".

She initially hoped to raise £500 with the intention of buying a special Christmas gift for Brogen's siblings and a memorial tree with a plaque.

Kerry said any funds leftover would be passed onto her family to help towards her funeral costs.

However, within hours more than £10,600 has now been raised through more than 600 donations.

Kerry, who sought approval from Brogan's mum before setting the page up, said: "Brogen was a lovely thoughtful funny and happy girl who always had a smile on her face.

"The sort of girl that would give you her last penny. Loved by all who met her.

"She leaves behind her two younger brothers and younger sister, the money raised will go to getting them a little extra present for Christmas this year from their loveable big sister.

"For her friends I would like to get a tree and plaque in memory of Brogen (an idea that came from her friends) and any funds that are left will be passed onto her family to help towards her funeral."

Tributes have also flooded in by those who have donated funds.

John Dibble said: "Thought are with the family at this difficult time my son was in the same class and this has left such a large hole in all of Brogen school friends live’s, rest well."

Wyrley juniors U15s girls also wrote: "As the manager of Wyrley U15s girls, some of my players including my daughter went to school with Brogen, such a tragic loss, and my team will hold a minute silence before our game on Saturday, thoughts go out to all of Brogen's family, R.I.P young lady."

Natasha Robinson said: "I didn't know her personally but my daughter did, and she said what a lovely girl she is, she was heart broken when she heard the news. Our thoughts are with all the family and her friends."

The driver of the Clio stayed at the scene following the collision and is assisting police with their inquiries.

Staffordshire Police are keen to speak to any witnesses or those who may have dashcam footage of the area at the time of the collision.