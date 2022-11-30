The teenager was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries

The youngster sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash involving her pushbike and a car in Hemlock Way, Cannock, at around 6.30pm on Tuesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent wo ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and a Patient Transport Service High Dependency crew to the scene.

A spokeswoman said: “On arrival crews discovered the cyclist, a teenage girl, who was being cared for by an off-duty paramedic who had come across the incident.

“She was in a critical condition. Crews administered advanced life support at the scene. Treatment continued en-route to Birmingham Children's Hospital.

“The driver of the car did not require treatment.”