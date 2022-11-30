Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teenage girl fighting for her life after crash involving bicycle and car in Cannock

By David StubbingsCannockPublished: Last Updated:

A teenage girl is fighting for her life after being involving in a collision while riding her bicycle.

The teenager was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries
The teenager was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries

The youngster sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash involving her pushbike and a car in Hemlock Way, Cannock, at around 6.30pm on Tuesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent wo ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and a Patient Transport Service High Dependency crew to the scene.

A spokeswoman said: “On arrival crews discovered the cyclist, a teenage girl, who was being cared for by an off-duty paramedic who had come across the incident.

“She was in a critical condition. Crews administered advanced life support at the scene. Treatment continued en-route to Birmingham Children's Hospital.

“The driver of the car did not require treatment.”

Staffordshire Police has been contacted for comment.

Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News