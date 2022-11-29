Man charged with drug offences following police search

Jack Howell was arrested following a search of a house in Cannock

Jack Howell from the Cannock area was arrested following a search of a house on Lichfield Road in Cannock. on Monday by officers from Staffordshire Police.

A mobile phone and cash were recovered from the property and the 26-year-old was charged with the supply of class A drugs.

Howell was remanded in custody and appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Monday.

He was subsequently remanded back into custody to appear at Stafford Crown Court on Friday, January 6.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "A man has been charged with drugs offences following a search of an address in Cannock.

"He has been remanded in custody and due to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre later today (29 November)."