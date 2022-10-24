Cannock sisters preparing to skydive to raise money for disabled children charity Newlife

Jessica and Chloe are skydiving for charity

Cannock Chase High School student Jessica Hurd, 16, has convinced big sister Chloe, 20, to do a tandem skydive on November 12.

Jessica previously raised £165 in 2018 by giving up chocolate for lent which helped Newlife provide a young boy get a specialist car seat.

She said: “After the fundraising I did in 2018 I received a letter from Newlife telling me the money I raised was used to help a little boy receive a specialist car seat he really needed – which made me really happy that I had been able to help him.

“I have been interested in taking part in a skydive for a while, after seeing photos of people doing it, so I thought it would be a really good chance to raise money for Newlife again as I know the charity does so much to help disabled children receive the specialist equipment they need."

She added: “I’m glad Chloe is doing it with me, but I’m not nervous about doing the skydive at all yet – just excited –although I might feel it when I’m actually in the plane!”

The daredevil duo are hoping to raise as much money as possible for the charity to help children with disabilities and terminal illness receive the specialist disability equipment they need which is vital for everyday life.

Sally Insley, Newlife’s Head of Public Fundraising, said: "We can’t thank Jessica and Chloe enough for fundraising so Newlife can help disabled and terminally ill children and their families. They are doing something very brave for a very good cause and their efforts will make a huge difference to the lives of those we help.”