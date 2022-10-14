Shock for couple as five-foot snake found on rural canal path near Cannock

The boa constrictor after it was found on a canal path near Chasewater. Photo: Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue - Midlands

The boa constrictor, which was said to be sunning itself in a bid to try and keep warm, was found on the path in Chasewater, near Cannock, on Thursday.

Volunteers from Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue - Midlands were called to collect the snake. The charity is now housing the snake and monitoring its health while waiting to see if anyone comes forward to claim ownership.

Founder Lindsay Newell said there's a chance the snake could have escaped, which was found in a spot not near any houses, but nobody has so far come forward.

"The lady and gentleman who came across it on the canal path, they were shocked, she said. "I'm not sure what it was doing where it was, it was in the middle of nowhere.

"We've had a few offers to rehome it, but we won't do it straight away. Until we know its eating OK. It's now in a vivarium."

Volunteers will attempt to feed the snake over the coming days, but Lindsay warned that snakes can take a few days before showing signs of illness so its condition will be monitored to make sure it's not unwell. Lindsay described the snake as "docile" yesterday but became more active as it warmed up as the hours went by after it had been taken in.

She continued: "I don't know how long it's been out. Where it was, it was in the sun. It was probably cold, trying to get some heat.

"I would have thought someone would be looking for it by now."

Snakes are cold-blooded animals and need to be kept in warm conditions to survive, adding that boa constrictors need to be warm to be able to move around to find food and eat.

"It's such a shame," Lindsay added. "An animal like that cannot survive our climate and (dumping them) is just committing them to a drawn-out death," with the first frosts not far away.

"If nobody comes forward we will likely rehome it but only once we are convinced it's better."

Lindsay herself has 18 snakes, all of which have been dumped by previous owners. She said that while feeding them doesn't cost too much, it's the heat needed that costs more and she was planning to monitor her bill to see how much heating their enclosures would be under the new energy rates.

Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue - Midlands has also been busy collecting other animals. In recent weeks volunteers rescued five reptiles found outside in recent weeks: two snakes, including the one found at Chasewater; two terrapins and a monitor lizard.

Earlier this year a charity member was called to The Yew Tree Pub in Norton Canes after a beaver walked in, while Lindsay said that last year a number of ducks needed to be rescued after people who had taken them on as pets abandoned them.