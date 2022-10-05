Parents appeal to council to let 'lollipop lady' use bodycam to keep children safe

A group of parents from St Luke's Primary School are appealing to the local authority to allow the return of a body worn camera for the school's crossing patrol

The device was funded by parents from St Luke’s Primary School in Cannock in response to concerns about the danger posed by traffic on New Penkridge Road.

It cost around £150 and there were signs installed to warn traffic that a body-worn camera was in operation.

Becky Gosling, parent, said: "In just 24 hours we raised all the money needed to buy the body-worn camera.

"Everyone was so passionate about seeing change, it would have been easy to raise a lot more."

Patrol warden Sandra Woollett is determined to help children

Both parents and the ‘Lollipop Lady’, Sandra Woollett, instantly noticed an improvement in safety through changes in the behaviour of drivers passing the school, including reduced speed.

Days later Staffordshire County Council insisted that the school stop using the body-worn camera, stating that its use was a breach of policy.

Parents say they have been left frustrated, disappointed and concerned for the safety of their children.

David Spencer, parent, said: "Every parent I speak to has witnessed a near miss or serious incident outside our school. The decision to stop crossing patrols wearing a camera fails our children.

"We want to see change before there is a tragedy.

"We are calling on our local authority councillors to reopen a dialogue with St Luke’s to find a way for a body-worn camera to be allowed."

Parents are calling on Staffordshire County Council to look to the progress made by other local authorities in facilitating the use of body-worn cameras.

David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council said: “Keeping children safe on the way to and from school is a priority and our school crossing patrols do a great job in helping us achieve this.

“There are very strict rules around the use of bodycams and unfortunately the camera purchased by the school doesn’t meet the necessary standards that the council must comply with.