Inventive Cannock women raise £1,000 for Ukraine by creating unique ribbons

Councillor Susan Thornley, charity organiser Penny Jarvis and Deanna Gittings

After sending essential items to Ukraine earlier this year the group of women wanted to continue to help after seeing how well received their previous efforts were.

After Russia invaded Ukraine in February Cannock Chase North Councillor Sue Thornley appealed for items to be sent across the border.

Deanna Gittings answered the call along with members of a Cannock recycling group filled 42 boxes of desperately needed supplies.

She said: "We sent over 42 boxes full to help in their time of need but I wanted to do more to help them."

Deanna designed and stitched hundreds of blue and yellow "made with love" ribbons which were sold across Cannock.

The fundraising ribbons

She said: "To raise a bit of money so I made ribbon badges and sold them for £2 each. We sold them in pubs, shops, cafes and on Facebook. I never dreamed I would, with their help, raise £1000."

The money was handed over at the White Eagle, Stafford, which regularly raises money for the Ukraine, to the charity Pennies for Families which will help fund a Christmas party in Stafford for Ukrainian children.

Deanna said: "The Ukrainian Christmas party in Stafford will have £250 and £750 will go directly to the Ukraine to a hostel called Khust Hostel were tit will help families that have been displaced by the war.