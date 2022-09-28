Giftcards worth thousands to be given out at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands event

The McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands in Cannock

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands is holding the event on Thursday, October 6, which will also give students the chance to bag exclusive discounts with offers of 60, 30 and 20 per cent at various stores.

Discounts of 30 per cent off outlet prices are promised during the day-long event at the likes of Levi's, while 20 per cent offers can be found at retailers such as Vans, Puma, Coach & Ted Baker. There will also be discounts at food retailers such as Pizza Express, Slim Chickens and The Brownie Box.

"The day will be jam packed with exclusive student discounts at our brands, a live DJ, entertainment and on top of that we'll be giving away £1000s in gift cards and giveaways across the course of the day," McArthurGlen bosses said.

The offers are:

30 per cent off outlet prices

Levi's

Pizza Express

25 per cent off outlet prices

Slim Chickens

The Brownie Box

20 per cent off outlet prices

Nike

Adidas

Castore

Vans

Ted Baker

The Cosmetics Company Store

Tommy Hilfiger

Calvin Klein

Coach

Police

Puma

Moda in Pelle

Portmeirion

Kate Spade

Luke 1977

Lyle & Scott

Lacoste

Doughnotts

Under Armour

Superdry

BOSS

15 per cent off outlet prices

Sunglass Hut

Champion

Mountain Warehouse

10 per cent off outlet prices

Beauty Outlet

Chapelle

Reiss

Carhartt

Le Creuset