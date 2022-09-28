Giftcards worth thousands to be given out at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands event

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands is holding the event on Thursday, October 6, which will also give students the chance to bag exclusive discounts with offers of 60, 30 and 20 per cent at various stores.
Discounts of 30 per cent off outlet prices are promised during the day-long event at the likes of Levi's, while 20 per cent offers can be found at retailers such as Vans, Puma, Coach & Ted Baker. There will also be discounts at food retailers such as Pizza Express, Slim Chickens and The Brownie Box.
"The day will be jam packed with exclusive student discounts at our brands, a live DJ, entertainment and on top of that we'll be giving away £1000s in gift cards and giveaways across the course of the day," McArthurGlen bosses said.
The offers are:
30 per cent off outlet prices
Levi's
Pizza Express
25 per cent off outlet prices
Slim Chickens
The Brownie Box
20 per cent off outlet prices
Nike
Adidas
Castore
Vans
Ted Baker
The Cosmetics Company Store
Tommy Hilfiger
Calvin Klein
Coach
Police
Puma
Moda in Pelle
Portmeirion
Kate Spade
Luke 1977
Lyle & Scott
Lacoste
Doughnotts
Under Armour
Superdry
BOSS
15 per cent off outlet prices
Sunglass Hut
Champion
Mountain Warehouse
10 per cent off outlet prices
Beauty Outlet
Chapelle
Reiss
Carhartt
Le Creuset
Denby