Boy taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Cannock

Church Street in Cannock. Photo: Google

A spokesperson from Staffordshire Police said: "Police were called at 1.20pm this afternoon (September 13) to a report of a road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a child.

"A young boy was injured at the scene and taken to hospital.

"A stretch of the road was closed whilst emergency services dealt with the incident but it has since re-opened.

"Any witnesses, or anyone with any information, can send a direct message to Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 311 of September 13."

The X51 bus service was affected by a road closure in the area and had been diverted to Walsall only.

National Express West Midlands said on Twitter: "Due to a police incident closing Lichfield Road Cannock X51 service is diverted towards Walsall only - Cannock bus station using Ringway, Walsall Road, Delta Way, Watling Street, Eastern Way to serve McArthurGlen, then normal.