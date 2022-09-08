Toddler play area renovated at Cannock park

Volunteers from the National Citizen Service came together to renovate the toddler area at Cannock Park

National Citizen Service (NCS) Staffordshire wave four team three, chose to renovate the toddler area of Cannock Park Play area for their two day community project.

The young people did a 10km sponsored swim to raise the money for the paints and equipment.

The money left over has been donated to Cannock Chase Mental Health Hub.

The group are passionate about targeting the stigma around poor mental health.

As part of their renovation they designed and created four new toddler interpretation boards and added a mental health message for young people.

Councillor Adrienne Fitzgerald, portfolio leader for housing, heritage and leisure for Cannock Chase District Council, said “This is a fabulous programme.

"I am so impressed to hear that the group swam 10km to raise funds for this renovation. I would like to personally thank them for all their hard work and enthusiasium and hope the toddlers in the District, enjoy their improved play area.”

NCS is a space where young people can become world ready and make a positive difference together.

They aim to connect with other like-minded people, learn new skills, make an impact in their community and better their employability.