Care workers make dream holiday a reality for local couple before wife passes away

Vince and Ann with two Home Instead Care Professionals at Nebelhorn

Ann Daubney wanted to relive her younger years in Bavaria, where she and her husband Vince used to call home.

Although Vince was keen to treat his wife to the trip, it proved a challenge trying to make the holiday happen, as Ann was a wheelchair user and required care.

Another road-block was that it wasn't possible for the couple to buy care in Germany from the UK.

However, Home Instead Cannock, which provided care for 69-year-old Ann, stepped in and volunteered to provide care during the holiday and ease any difficulties that may come from getting the plane whilst using a wheelchair.

Thanks to two of the company’s care professionals, Kate and Sandra, the holiday was given the green light.

Vince expressed his gratitude, saying: “I can’t thank Home Instead enough. There were so many obstacles in the way, so I was at the point of accepting defeat.

“Home Instead truly saved a holiday, but not only that, they made it possible for us to relive some of the wonderful times we had when we lived in Bavaria.

“Sadly, we unexpectedly lost Ann after the holiday. The holiday in Bavaria was so special and I’m grateful that the two of us had the chance to get away to somewhere that means a lot to us.

“It was our last holiday together, and I can’t thank Kate and Sandra enough for making it happen with their dedication and hard work.”

Sandra said: “I’m so saddened to hear of Ann’s passing. I want to offer my condolences to Vince and the rest of Ann’s family. She was a pleasure to spend time with, and I feel honoured that I had the chance to make her holiday dream come true.”