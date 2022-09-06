Call for sky lantern and balloon release ban on council land

Balloons released into the sky

A number of local authorities including Stafford Borough Council and Staffordshire County Council have already banned the release of sky lanterns on their land because of concerns about their risk to livestock, buildings and crops when they fall back down to earth.

Cannock Chase Council member Charlie Frew, who represents Rugeley’s Western Springs ward, is now calling for a similar policy in the district, which would also curb balloon releases. He will present his motion to a full meeting of the district council on tomorrow.

He said: “I, like many councillors, have been contacted by local residents regarding the RSPCA’s #EndSkyLitter campaign. The campaign outlines the dangers and risks posed by the use and release of sky lanterns (and) portrays that the use and release of sky lanterns and balloons endanger animals and negatively impact our local environment.

“Considering this from a local perspective, the use and release of sky lanterns threaten the habitats and lives of wildlife and animals, pose risks to the safety of residents, litter open spaces and could significantly damage our local environment, namely Cannock Chase Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The use and release of balloons also threaten the habitats and lives of wildlife and animals and can litter open spaces.

“With this in mind, I propose that this council adopt a formal policy to ban the release of sky lanterns and balloons from council-owned land and launch a district-wide awareness campaign.”

Stafford Borough councillor Chris Baron also highlighted the environmental impact of releasing sky lanterns, which float through the air, and balloons, in 2019. She said: “It’s estimated that 200,000 sky lanterns are sold in the UK each year, along with many thousands of balloons also being sold with a number of them intended for release.