Fire chief issues warning after house blaze caused by faulty cables in Cannock

Firefighters were called to an address off Spring Street, Cannock, just after 6.35am on Thursday.

Crews from Cannock and Rugeley attended the scene.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

All persons were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was later deemed accidental and crews left the scene at 8.50am.

Leigh Richards, station manager at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Faulty electricals, such as overloaded sockets and faulty electrical appliances, cause around 7,000 house fires across the country every year.

“In order to protect yourself and prevent a fire in your home, you should use official chargers and don’t be tempted to use cheap counterfeit replicas instead.

“Make sure you replace all damaged cables and chargers.

“High powered appliances such as washing machines should have a single plug socket.