Air pollution across Cannock Chase hotspots has reduced

Exhaust fumes are a major cause of pollution

Three pollution hotspots - Watling Street in Bridgtown, Watling Street at Turf Island and Cannock Road, Heath Hayes - have been monitored since 2014.

The latest results show Bridgtown and Heath Hayes are below the level of an Air Quality Management Area

The main pollutant in the district is nitrogen dioxide which is mostly created by motor cars, especially if they are in slow traffic.

However, the introduction of electric and more environmentally friendly cars has led to the drop in air pollution, which can cause diseases including asthma.

Councillor Justin Johnson, portfolio leader for environment and climate change welcomed the latest pollution report.

He said “This is great news for the district.

"Two of the three zones are currently under the reporting threshold. Although 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a marked improvement in levels, due to the lockdown restrictions.

"These improvements have been maintained during 2021. This is very encouraged not only for air quality but also for the climate."