Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'All's wool that ends wool!' Sheep leads police on 'extensive' foot chase down A51

By Eleanor LawsonCannockPublished: Comments

Police officers in Rugeley have had a wild weekend after being led on a wild goose chase through gardens and conservatories by an adventurous sheep.

Ewe couldn't make it up: the cheeky sheep after a walk on the A51
Ewe couldn't make it up: the cheeky sheep after a walk on the A51

Officers from Cannock Police were called out on Saturday after reports of a sheep taking a walk along the A51, between Brereton Hill and the Ash Tree island.

The sheep then led officers on "a very extensive foot chase" through residents' gardens, driveways, and conservatories, before it was detained by police and taken to safety.

Celebrating their success with some sheep-filled puns, Cannock Police said: "Ewe wouldn't believe the stuff we get up to sometimes.

"We herd through our radio that a sheep had decided to take a walk along the A51 this afternoon.

"After a very extensive foot chase, through people's gardens, driveways and even conservatories we managed to lass-ewe it and but it behind baa's once and for all.

"Thanks to everyone that stopped to help! Just goes to show, all's wool that ends wool."

Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Rugeley
Viral news
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News