'All's wool that ends wool!' Sheep leads police on 'extensive' foot chase down A51

Ewe couldn't make it up: the cheeky sheep after a walk on the A51

Officers from Cannock Police were called out on Saturday after reports of a sheep taking a walk along the A51, between Brereton Hill and the Ash Tree island.

The sheep then led officers on "a very extensive foot chase" through residents' gardens, driveways, and conservatories, before it was detained by police and taken to safety.

Celebrating their success with some sheep-filled puns, Cannock Police said: "Ewe wouldn't believe the stuff we get up to sometimes.

"We herd through our radio that a sheep had decided to take a walk along the A51 this afternoon.

"After a very extensive foot chase, through people's gardens, driveways and even conservatories we managed to lass-ewe it and but it behind baa's once and for all.