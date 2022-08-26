Notification Settings

Cannock beer festival to make a return in September

By Lisa O'Brien

A beer festival is coming back this year after a gap of three years.

Cannock Chase Camra Beer Festival is back

Cannock Chase Camra Beer Festival will take place at The Prince of Wales Theatre, Cannock, on September 15 to 17.

A £10 package will get visitors admission to the festival, a programme, a glass and beer/cider tokens.

As there are no souvenir glasses this year people will get extra tokens – £7 worth for the general public, £8 for seniors/students/HM Forces and £9 for Camra members on the production of a valid membership card.

There will be entertainment on Thursday night with the Magnificent 7 Vinyl Club, Stone Cold Sober…ish on Friday night while Rocket “51” will close the festival on Saturday night.

Hot and cold food from Funky Food Co will be available throughout the three days along with 45 ales, 15 ciders and perries and bottled beers from the International Bottle Bar.

The festival will run from 5-11pm on September 15 and 16 and midday to 11pm on September 17.









