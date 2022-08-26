Cannock beer festival to make a return in September

Cannock Chase Camra Beer Festival is back

Cannock Chase Camra Beer Festival will take place at The Prince of Wales Theatre, Cannock, on September 15 to 17.

A £10 package will get visitors admission to the festival, a programme, a glass and beer/cider tokens.

As there are no souvenir glasses this year people will get extra tokens – £7 worth for the general public, £8 for seniors/students/HM Forces and £9 for Camra members on the production of a valid membership card.

There will be entertainment on Thursday night with the Magnificent 7 Vinyl Club, Stone Cold Sober…ish on Friday night while Rocket “51” will close the festival on Saturday night.

Hot and cold food from Funky Food Co will be available throughout the three days along with 45 ales, 15 ciders and perries and bottled beers from the International Bottle Bar.