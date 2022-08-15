Cannock man pleads guilty over altercation which saw teenage boy stabbed

Kal Anthony Deakin admitted the offence at Stafford Crown Court following the altercation between a group and a 17-year-old boy.

The court heard how the 32-year-old defendant was part of a group that approached two males on Hayes Way, near the Winding Wheel pub.

An altercation took place and a 17-year-old boy sustained a stab wound. The boy ran away and sought help at a nearby property and was later taken to hospital with serious injuries. He has since made a full recovery since the incident on April 12 this year.

Deakin, of Avon Road in Cannock, was identified as a suspect and arrested the next day. Following his guilty plea on Thursday, he was remanded in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing at the same court next month.

Following Deakin’s guilty plea, a spokesman for Staffordshire Police, said: “Thankfully Deakin’s actions didn’t have more serious consequences for the victim.